Photo 603
I Found Some Flamingos On Friday DSC_0595
I joined two friends from camera club for a wonderful photo drive through the countryside.
Pete knows some great spots for quirky photos.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
pink
,
sculptures
,
flamingo
,
flamingo-friday
