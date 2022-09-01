Sign up
Photo 857
Fern And Shadows DSC_3438
I've been playing around with shadows in an effort to come up with something for camera club this month. The theme is dramatic shadows.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
237
238
856
239
240
241
242
857
Views
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st September 2022 4:03pm
Tags
leaves
,
shadows
,
fern
,
sept22words
