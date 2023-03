082 - Abandoned Pump Station

Early morning start, drove down to Kings Billabong to catch the sunrise and saw this old abandoned pump station. It is now home to pigeons getting in through the broken windows and the sounds of them all cooing in roost this morning was quite amazing, like a low emanating rumbling buzzing through the air. It's what I imagine Claire must of heard in the Outlander around the stones, just magic. Made the hairs on my arms stand on end. What a morning.