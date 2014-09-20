Sign up
2 / 365
Mission
From a missionary school in a small village outside the town Mbale in Uganda. I had the pleasure of visiting this place a couple of times, and hopefully I will visit again
20th September 2014
20th Sep 14
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
