Shopkeeper
Shopkeeper

This is a shopkeeper in the slums of Kampala. She's selling charcoal, fish and vegetables.
25th September 2014 25th Sep 14

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
