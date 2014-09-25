Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Shopkeeper
This is a shopkeeper in the slums of Kampala. She's selling charcoal, fish and vegetables.
25th September 2014
25th Sep 14
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
309
photos
20
followers
17
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Latest from all albums
145
146
147
148
149
6
150
151
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
25th September 2014 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close