12 / 365
Baboons
I came across some baboons by the road in Uganda.
28th November 2014
28th Nov 14
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Tags
uganda
,
africa
,
baboons
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Kult bilde. Ikke så mange sånne i Drammen :-)
November 29th, 2021
