15 / 365
Entebbe, Uganda
I was browsing some old pictures, and wanted to share this picture from a visit to Entebbe Zoo.
I really didn't have my best equipment with me then, but we had a wonderful day there
23rd April 2016
23rd Apr 16
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Tags
uganda
,
giraffe
,
zoo
,
entebbe
