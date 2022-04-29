Sign up
48 / 365
Another Wagtail
I like this picture, so I had to share it too. I realised when editing that it is missing a foot.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
898
photos
30
followers
22
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
29th April 2022 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Just terrific
April 29th, 2022
