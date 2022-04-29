Previous
Another Wagtail by okvalle
48 / 365

Another Wagtail

I like this picture, so I had to share it too. I realised when editing that it is missing a foot.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Ole Kristian Valle

moni kozi ace
Just terrific
April 29th, 2022  
