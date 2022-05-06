Previous
Next
Taking a bath by okvalle
50 / 365

Taking a bath

It was hard to get a good picture of this Black-legged kittiwake taking a bath in the river, focus isn't spot on, so it didn't make it to my daily post, but I wanted to post it anyway
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise