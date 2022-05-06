Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
50 / 365
Taking a bath
It was hard to get a good picture of this Black-legged kittiwake taking a bath in the river, focus isn't spot on, so it didn't make it to my daily post, but I wanted to post it anyway
6th May 2022
6th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
907
photos
30
followers
22
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Latest from all albums
485
486
487
488
489
490
50
491
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
6th May 2022 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
river
,
norway
,
black-legged
,
drammen
,
kittiwake
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close