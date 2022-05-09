Sign up
53 / 365
Drammen train station
Not so busy outside the train station this afternoon. This was my "safety shot" for today, so that I can relax a bit hunting for other subjects. The day was very long, starting at 09:00 in the morning and ending at 23:15 in the evening.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th May 2022 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
station
,
norway
,
drammen
,
strømsø
