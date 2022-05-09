Previous
Next
Drammen train station by okvalle
53 / 365

Drammen train station

Not so busy outside the train station this afternoon. This was my "safety shot" for today, so that I can relax a bit hunting for other subjects. The day was very long, starting at 09:00 in the morning and ending at 23:15 in the evening.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise