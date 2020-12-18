Sign up
Photo 3638
Missing
Hmmmm.... this piece goes here, but where are the berries?
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Album
365
TG-6
18th December 2020 2:52pm
Tags
dec20words
Harry J Benson
ace
lol – good creative setup
December 20th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Thoughtful story photo. I like the textures in this.
December 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
365 Project
close