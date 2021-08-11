People in Uniform

This is really not the best picture but it's the only one I have that remotely comes close to the specifics for the current People challenge calls for. So when my friend Katy(who is hosting it) said one could expand the definition of "uniform" and use pictures of people at work I thought of this shot where the man who owns this Rock Climbing gym was instructing Jeff on how to work the ropes while our granddaughter Lucy made her way to the top of the wall. Lucy is 9 and fearless! That wall is at least 4 stories high. The instructor asked her, "Are you a little bit afraid? It's ok if you are." Lucy answered with an emphatic, "Nope!"No need to comment on this one- just answering the request for more pictures for this challenge.