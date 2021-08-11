Previous
Next
People in Uniform by olivetreeann
173 / 365

People in Uniform

This is really not the best picture but it's the only one I have that remotely comes close to the specifics for the current People challenge calls for. So when my friend Katy(who is hosting it) said one could expand the definition of "uniform" and use pictures of people at work I thought of this shot where the man who owns this Rock Climbing gym was instructing Jeff on how to work the ropes while our granddaughter Lucy made her way to the top of the wall. Lucy is 9 and fearless! That wall is at least 4 stories high. The instructor asked her, "Are you a little bit afraid? It's ok if you are." Lucy answered with an emphatic, "Nope!"

No need to comment on this one- just answering the request for more pictures for this challenge.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45397/new-challenge-series-people
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise