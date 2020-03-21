Previous
Sheer Excitement! by onewing
Sheer Excitement!

How good is this. Toilet rolls are as rare as rocking horse droppings at the moment and this morning I found some. Haven't been able to buy them for weeks as people have been panic buying. I still had some at home so decided to leave stocking up on supplies myself until the panic was over and today my patience paid off.

I didn't need any groceries today, but a friend of mine has got problems with her car and it is being repaired. She won't get it back until Tuesday, so this morning I drove her to the shopping centre to do her grocery shopping.

My act of kindness has definitely paid off today and I am one happy lady. I was down to four toilet rolls but I still have a couple of boxes of tissues for emergencies. ha ha.
Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details

