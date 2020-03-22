Previous
Reading Glasses by onewing
It is quite a hot day today and I have just finished mopping the floors.

I have worked my way through to the study and now I am stuck here until the floors dry so I thought I would have a bit of a play with some photos and this is one of the results.
Babs

ace
Kathy A ace
I have no idea how you have done this but it looks fabulous!
March 22nd, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
very cool... love this.
March 22nd, 2020  
Jennifer Eurell
Brilliant.
March 22nd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love the creativity! Fav!
March 22nd, 2020  
