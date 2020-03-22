Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2580
Reading Glasses
It is quite a hot day today and I have just finished mopping the floors.
I have worked my way through to the study and now I am stuck here until the floors dry so I thought I would have a bit of a play with some photos and this is one of the results.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
2994
photos
270
followers
116
following
706% complete
View this month »
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
library
Kathy A
ace
I have no idea how you have done this but it looks fabulous!
March 22nd, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
very cool... love this.
March 22nd, 2020
Jennifer Eurell
Brilliant.
March 22nd, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the creativity! Fav!
March 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close