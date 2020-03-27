Previous
Ripples by onewing
Photo 2585

Ripples

I love the patterns on a beach.

Our beaches are closed now due to Covid-19 but we can still walk on the beaches, making sure we socially isolate ourselves. We are just not able to sunbathe on them or have parties etc.
Babs

@onewing
Babs
