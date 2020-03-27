Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2585
Ripples
I love the patterns on a beach.
Our beaches are closed now due to Covid-19 but we can still walk on the beaches, making sure we socially isolate ourselves. We are just not able to sunbathe on them or have parties etc.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
ripples
