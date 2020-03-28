Sign up
Photo 2586
Crab Pellets
I love how the crab pellets add to the patterns on the sand.
I took this photo a couple of days ago when I walked along the secluded beach.
I haven't left the house at all today because it has poured with rain.
Even though we are in isolation at the moment we are still able to walk as long as we keep a safe distance from other people.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
Tags
sand
,
ripples
,
pellets
Margo
ace
I like to see the designs some crabs make in the sand
March 28th, 2020
Dianne
Crabs are fascinating little creatures. A great natural history image.
March 28th, 2020
Peter H
ace
Nicely caught, they make great patterns.
March 28th, 2020
