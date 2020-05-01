Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2634
Empty Resort
I took this photo on the 12 April, Easter Sunday, it is a resort close to where I live, but didn't post it until now because I have been taking part in the 30 days one subject theme.
Due to Covid-19 the resort is now closed for the time being. I have never seen the Easter period so quiet.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3048
photos
269
followers
127
following
721% complete
View this month »
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a beautiful resort. Many people will be losing so much money and businesses will be suffering, it is quite scary.
May 1st, 2020
Brennie B
What a lovely place. .. shows a sort of quiet that we not used to.strange time
May 1st, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
So many businesses won’t re-open across the globe after this. The world has changed forever 😕
May 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close