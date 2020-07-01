Previous
Next
Eastern Rosella by onewing
Photo 2695

Eastern Rosella

Yesterday I was sitting in our family room having a cup of tea when I spotted an eastern rosella in the bird bath. As they are such bashful birds I didn't want to scare him away so I called David to come and look. Luckily he had his camera handy and took a video of the bird through the glass of the sliding doors using lots of zoom. The three photos here are screen grabs of the video.

The rosella wasn't too sure about having a bath at first and just sat in the water but eventually he got brave enough to have a bit of a dip and splash.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elena Arquero ace
What a colorful bird! Love his antics in the bird bath, thank you for sharing this!
July 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise