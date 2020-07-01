Eastern Rosella

Yesterday I was sitting in our family room having a cup of tea when I spotted an eastern rosella in the bird bath. As they are such bashful birds I didn't want to scare him away so I called David to come and look. Luckily he had his camera handy and took a video of the bird through the glass of the sliding doors using lots of zoom. The three photos here are screen grabs of the video.



The rosella wasn't too sure about having a bath at first and just sat in the water but eventually he got brave enough to have a bit of a dip and splash.