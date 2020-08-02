Previous
More Thoughts For the Day by onewing
Photo 2727

More Thoughts For the Day

A bit late posting today because we have been for a walk on the beach this afternoon.

It has been a lovely day, about 19 degrees c and gorgeous sunshine. Not bad for winter.

Here are more thoughts for the day. Most of the signs are ones I have seen in shops and market stalls but the top right one is a fridge magnet that I have on my fridge.

Luckily David is very easy to please when it comes to dinner so we don't have any problems.

He usually says 'What's for dinner' and when I tell him he says 'That's my favourite'

When I have done some batch cooking for the freezer though I do give him a choice because then there are lots of ready made meals on offer.
Maggiemae ace
Love all those sayings - can't help smiling - they are really true!
August 2nd, 2020  
