Photo 2797
What's In Here Then?
I took this series of photos ages ago before Covid and this is my pal Helen.
We were at an exhibition at the art gallery and Helen saw this door and wondered where it led to. It turned out it was just the emergency exit from the gallery.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
triptych
Taffy
ace
That is funny -- it looks like it could be a performance art type of exhibit.
October 11th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Another great triptych.
October 11th, 2020
