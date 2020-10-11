Previous
What's In Here Then? by onewing
Photo 2797

What's In Here Then?

I took this series of photos ages ago before Covid and this is my pal Helen.

We were at an exhibition at the art gallery and Helen saw this door and wondered where it led to. It turned out it was just the emergency exit from the gallery.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Photo Details

Taffy ace
That is funny -- it looks like it could be a performance art type of exhibit.
October 11th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Another great triptych.
October 11th, 2020  
