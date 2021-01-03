Previous
Street Artist - Inari Meyers by onewing
Photo 2881

Street Artist - Inari Meyers

While we were in Newcastle on Christmas Day having our picnic we decided to wander around the CBD to see some of the recently commissioned street art.

Over the next four days I will be posting some of the paintings we found.

This first one is by street artist Inari Meyers and below is an interview by her if you are interested.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruGAz2qZauQ

Unfortunately, I really didn't do the painting justice in this photo, mainly because the sun was in the wrong place at the time we were there and also it is at an awkward angle to capture the whole of the painting because it is at the back of the Newcastle University in an alleyway.

Luckily because it was Christmas Day there wasn't much traffic around and I was able to stand in the road to get this photo.

The girl in the painting is a model called Alex.

There are 14 new artworks around town as part of The Big Picture Fest which took place over 3 days in October 2020.

I hope to go back to Newcastle soon to see if I can find some more of the artworks.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of this stunning street art, you have so many talented artists in Oz.
January 3rd, 2021  
Amy Shaylor ace
Fabulous art work. I like your POV, it really creates the scene.
January 3rd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
this seems to be the fashion - tons of artwork in Dunedin our next city to the south! The artists are really good!
January 3rd, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I always marvel at huge art like this
January 3rd, 2021  
