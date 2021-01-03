While we were in Newcastle on Christmas Day having our picnic we decided to wander around the CBD to see some of the recently commissioned street art.Over the next four days I will be posting some of the paintings we found.This first one is by street artist Inari Meyers and below is an interview by her if you are interested.Unfortunately, I really didn't do the painting justice in this photo, mainly because the sun was in the wrong place at the time we were there and also it is at an awkward angle to capture the whole of the painting because it is at the back of the Newcastle University in an alleyway.Luckily because it was Christmas Day there wasn't much traffic around and I was able to stand in the road to get this photo.The girl in the painting is a model called Alex.There are 14 new artworks around town as part of The Big Picture Fest which took place over 3 days in October 2020.I hope to go back to Newcastle soon to see if I can find some more of the artworks.