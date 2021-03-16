Lion Island

Sorry I am a still a bit absent at the moment, but I will slowly catch up when I can.



Still on the photos from our day trip to Patonga and the riverboat cruise.



On our way back from Bobbin Head we could see Lion Island more clearly. On the trip out it was hidden in the mist.



Lion Island was named because the shape resembled the Sphinx



In 1956, the Lion Island Fauna Reserve was established on the island. In 1977, it was reclassified as the Lion Island Nature Reserve, a protected nature reserve under the National Parks and Wildlife Act 1967 . The nature reserve covers all of the island, an area of approximately 8 hectares.



The island is a breeding habitat for shearwaters and is free of feral cats and foxes.



Lion Island also contained the largest population of little penguins in the Sydney area until a lightning strike caused bushfires on the island in August 2018 that destroyed up to 80 percent of the little penguin habitats.



Due to the destruction of prime nesting sites serious concerns were held for the future of the colony. NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service have worked with the NSW Local Land Services and volunteer landcare groups to undertake habitat restoration at the island and recently installed 20 handmade concrete nesting burrows for the little penguins.

