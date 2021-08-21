Previous
Rainbow Slinky by onewing
Rainbow Slinky

I bought this rainbow slinky a few years ago for one of my grandsons but he didn't get it because I thought it would make an interesting photo subject. I did go out and buy him one eventually though.
Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Walks @ 7 ace
It does make a most interesting photo subject. I remember my sons having one of these too.
August 21st, 2021  
Lois ace
Great slinky! Love the colors!
August 21st, 2021  
