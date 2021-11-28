Previous
Hose Reel Selective Colouring by onewing
Photo 3207

Hose Reel Selective Colouring

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's colour or black and white photo.

Today I have created a bit of both and decided on selective colouring
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Babs

ace
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Ingrid ace
Very nice!
November 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovley shot and great pop of colour.
November 28th, 2021  
Wylie ace
It looks so natural like this I didn't immediately realise it was largely a B&W shot!
November 28th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat! Love the pop of red
November 28th, 2021  
