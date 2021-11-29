Previous
Next
Patched Together by onewing
Photo 3208

Patched Together

As I walked down the alleyway after taking yesterday's photo I spotted this photo opportunity and thought the shapes and patterns just looked patched together.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
I love all the angles and shapes, not to mention the tones. Another terrific b&w.
November 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
Your title is perfect, fabulous shapes, angles and textures.
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise