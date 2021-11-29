Sign up
Photo 3208
Patched Together
As I walked down the alleyway after taking yesterday's photo I spotted this photo opportunity and thought the shapes and patterns just looked patched together.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3208
Chris Cook
ace
I love all the angles and shapes, not to mention the tones. Another terrific b&w.
November 29th, 2021
Diana
ace
Your title is perfect, fabulous shapes, angles and textures.
November 29th, 2021
