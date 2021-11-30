Previous
Next
Windows by onewing
Photo 3209

Windows

I walked down one of the alleyways in Nelson Bay and spotted this picture.

The front of this apartment block is very grand with lovely balconies overlooking the bay and the marina, but this back view doesn't look quite so inviting.

The building off to the right is a hotel complex and you wouldn't want a rear view if you stayed there either.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
879% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the back end always tells the story 😂
November 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise