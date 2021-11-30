Sign up
Photo 3209
Windows
I walked down one of the alleyways in Nelson Bay and spotted this picture.
The front of this apartment block is very grand with lovely balconies overlooking the bay and the marina, but this back view doesn't look quite so inviting.
The building off to the right is a hotel complex and you wouldn't want a rear view if you stayed there either.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
Babs
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
KoalaGardens🐨
the back end always tells the story 😂
November 30th, 2021
