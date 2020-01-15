Two sheep

An early shot of my boys before we go to Rhona’s for a haircut. As you can see they are looking really scruffy at the moment just like two woolly sheep! We should have gone to Rhona’s on Monday but she had to reschedule as Topsy had gone into labour. We don’t know yet how many puppies she had but hopefully all went well. Topsy is George’s mum. So excited and really looking forward to seeing the puppies. No I definitely do not want one! My two boys are more than enough for me!



Shame about the yellow cast - this is from the lamp in the room. As I cannot get the shot into LR the edit on the iPhone won’t let me get rid of the cast. Grrrrr!



Many thanks for your lovely comments on my shots of two of our great nieces Mia and Molly.