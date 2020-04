First visitor

I found an empty bird feeder in the garden so bought some birdseed and moved the feeder to a great place for taking photos when sitting on the patio. I knew it wouldn't be long until the birds found the feeder. Within 25 minutes this chaffinch landed on the little tree I had hung the feeder on. I had heard him singing so it was lovely to see him close up. He has been back and forth all day making the most of the fact that he is the only bird coming to the feeder so far.