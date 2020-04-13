Previous
Stir crazy by pamknowler
82 / 365

Stir crazy

Thank goodness I only have dogs who are going stir crazy with the lockdown and no children!! LOL!! I know my niece Ruth is struggling with her two girls who seems to be arguing every 20 minutes or so. Molly is being very naughty and it seems to be a constant job to keep her amused - she is really missing school and her friends and it does use up some of her boundless energy!!

George and Finlay are desperate for a long walk off lead but sadly that's not possible where we are staying. The good news is we only have two more weeks here and then we move to the Clovelly cottage with the huge garden. I have in fact arranged that we will be staying in that cottage until mid June when hopefully lockdown will be lifted and we can go home.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so cute , fav
April 13th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
So cute and just like children
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
