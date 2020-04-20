Previous
Next
Busy bee by pamknowler
89 / 365

Busy bee

Some shots from the garden taken yesterday. It was a beautiful warm sunny day and we sat out on the patio watching the insects and birds. So restful and perfect in these worrying times.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I love that we had the same title but a totally different image! What a lovely busy bee this is. Amazing how they can hang upside down and still function!
April 20th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Nice shot, how lucky to capture the bee
April 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise