89 / 365
Busy bee
Some shots from the garden taken yesterday. It was a beautiful warm sunny day and we sat out on the patio watching the insects and birds. So restful and perfect in these worrying times.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th April 2020 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
devon
,
white-bells
,
bucks-mills
Casablanca
ace
I love that we had the same title but a totally different image! What a lovely busy bee this is. Amazing how they can hang upside down and still function!
April 20th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot, how lucky to capture the bee
April 20th, 2020
