Is that a squirrel I can smell?

My sister Barbara hurt her back yesterday and is in lots of pain and out of action for the moment. So no dog walking for her! I took the boys to the country park and had a very slow walk through the woods. Unfortunately my plantar fasciitis is still very painful so I took the opportunity to sit on a bench in the sunshine while the boys sniffed every blade of grass. No wonder they always have dirty faces!