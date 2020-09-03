Sign up
Colour faded
It makes me sad to see the purple colour of the thistles disappearing fast leaving lots of brown heads ready to drop their seeds. Autumn is definitely showing it's face!!
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
autumn
thistle
country-park
no-purple
brown-head
seeds-ready-to-drop
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Less color but still quite beautiful in their last days
September 3rd, 2020
