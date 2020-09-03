Previous
Colour faded by pamknowler
215 / 365

Colour faded

It makes me sad to see the purple colour of the thistles disappearing fast leaving lots of brown heads ready to drop their seeds. Autumn is definitely showing it's face!!
3rd September 2020

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Less color but still quite beautiful in their last days
September 3rd, 2020  
