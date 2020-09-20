Previous
Puffin by pamknowler
Puffin

June 2009 I visited Skomer Island which is home to thousands of puffins. What a fabulous experience it was being so close to these gorgeous little birds who look like clowns. As you walked along there were the burrows either side of the path with the babies inside and I could hear them making noises. The parents would fly off to sea to catch food and then came back and literally dropped at my feet. It was a magical day I will never forget and I took hundreds of photos many of which I never processed. I decided to have browse this afternoon and decided one of the puffins needed to be in my project.
20th September 2020

Pam Knowler

Pat Knowles ace
So fascinating to watch...really cute birds...a very smart red beak!
September 20th, 2020  
