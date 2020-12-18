Sign up
Camouflage
Another shot of the little wren who has been very active in the garden this last week.
No wonder he is difficult to spot as his colouring blends in so well. Such a cute little bird.
Not as clear as I would like but he was moving so fast.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th December 2020 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
garden
,
wren
,
camouflage
,
hard-to-spot
