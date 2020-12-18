Previous
Camouflage by pamknowler
318 / 365

Camouflage

Another shot of the little wren who has been very active in the garden this last week.

No wonder he is difficult to spot as his colouring blends in so well. Such a cute little bird.

Not as clear as I would like but he was moving so fast.
18th December 2020

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
