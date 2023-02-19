Previous
Flash of Red - Still Life 19 by pamknowler
Photo 777

Flash of Red - Still Life 19

Another oldie not previously processed.

This great tit finally came to the tea cup for the meal worms.

Tomorrow we change the theme to Landscape which I hope I will find easier than I did Still Life.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca ace
Oh this is sweet! Unusual container.....better make sure you don't try to drink it!
February 19th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Such a pretty bird feeder
February 19th, 2023  
