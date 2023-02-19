Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 777
Flash of Red - Still Life 19
Another oldie not previously processed.
This great tit finally came to the tea cup for the meal worms.
Tomorrow we change the theme to Landscape which I hope I will find easier than I did Still Life.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th June 2018 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
feeding
,
black-and-white
,
tea-cup
,
great-tit
,
mealworms
,
for2023
Casablanca
ace
Oh this is sweet! Unusual container.....better make sure you don't try to drink it!
February 19th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Such a pretty bird feeder
February 19th, 2023
