Flash of Red - Landscapes - 20

The sky on Saturday was wonderful when we went for our walk at Sywell Country Park so I took lots of photos thinking about this weeks theme of landscapes.



Yesterday the camera on my Iphone 14 Pro Max decided to play up. On all settings except Portrait mode it would not focus or take a photo. I was very concerned as I haven't had the phone long. When I got home I Googled and yes there is an issue with the camera on this phone. The first step to take was to power off and then back on to see if this resolved the issue. Thankfully it worked and the camera is working again. I forgot the age old computer experts instruction - turn it off then back on!! I forgot I was using a computer!! LOL!!