Photo 779
Flash of Red - Landscapes - 21
Another image from our walk at Sywell Country Park on Saturday. I love trees at this time of the year with their skeleton fingers reaching out.
I am down on the lower level at the reservoir and the angles are all very odd when you are below.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
3
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5569
photos
203
followers
133
following
213% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th February 2023 11:05am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
hill
,
path
,
sywell-country-park
,
for2023
,
down-below
Casablanca
ace
Something very appealing about that path
February 21st, 2023
FBailey
ace
The sky echoes the line of the path
February 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, the trees look framed.
February 21st, 2023
