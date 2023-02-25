Previous
Next
Flash of Red - Landscapes 25 by pamknowler
Photo 783

Flash of Red - Landscapes 25

Another old image not previously processed. This is Duckpool one of our favourite places to visit when down in Devon. This is actually in Cornwall - our holiday home is near the county border.
Coombe Valley is such a lovely valley to drive down - very steep with hairpin bends - you often have to negotiate passing another car as it is single track most of the way down. Can be quite hairy if you are doing the reversing!!
At the bottom of the valley is Duckpool a pretty beach where we have collected most of our black and white stones over the years. If you look back up the valley there is this gorgeous stream flowing down to the sea. George loves to go in for a paddle here but Finlay was never keen to get his feet wet. Here you can see Finlay watching George having fun in the water. Such lovely memories with both my boys.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful landscape with the meandering river cutting through the hills - nearly missed your little doggies - Finlay and George - Sweet memories Pam! fav
February 25th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Lovely memory of both boys having fun together
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise