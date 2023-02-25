Flash of Red - Landscapes 25

Another old image not previously processed. This is Duckpool one of our favourite places to visit when down in Devon. This is actually in Cornwall - our holiday home is near the county border.

Coombe Valley is such a lovely valley to drive down - very steep with hairpin bends - you often have to negotiate passing another car as it is single track most of the way down. Can be quite hairy if you are doing the reversing!!

At the bottom of the valley is Duckpool a pretty beach where we have collected most of our black and white stones over the years. If you look back up the valley there is this gorgeous stream flowing down to the sea. George loves to go in for a paddle here but Finlay was never keen to get his feet wet. Here you can see Finlay watching George having fun in the water. Such lovely memories with both my boys.