Photo 907
California Poppy
This beautiful poppy is growing in the cracks in our block paving on our drive. Now where did that come from?
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
drive
,
californian-poppy
,
block-paving
,
how-did-it-
,
get-there
