Previous
Teasel and unknown insect by pamknowler
Photo 911

Teasel and unknown insect

I was taking a shot of the teasel when this large insect photobombed the shot. Anyone know what it is? It seems to have a large yellow nose between its eyes. Is it a wasp? If so I wouldn’t like to be stung by it as it was huge!
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise