Photo 911
Teasel and unknown insect
I was taking a shot of the teasel when this large insect photobombed the shot. Anyone know what it is? It seems to have a large yellow nose between its eyes. Is it a wasp? If so I wouldn’t like to be stung by it as it was huge!
26th July 2023
Pam Knowler
Year 11 365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
26th July 2023 10:27am
Tags
insect
,
teasel
,
is-it-wasp
,
yellow-nose
