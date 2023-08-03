Previous
In memory of Finlay by pamknowler
Photo 916

In memory of Finlay

This beautiful rose was bought for me by my friend Bren who knew Finlay from a puppy. It has finally flowered and is looking lovely. It brought a smile to my face.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Pam Knowler

Diana ace
It's beautiful!
August 4th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous and what a wonderful gift in memory of your darling boy
August 4th, 2023  
