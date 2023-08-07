Previous
Give us a treat mum! by pamknowler
Photo 917

Give us a treat mum!

My friend Amanda’s two flat coat retrievers Willow and Pippa. They are a handful but such gorgeous girls. We popped in yesterday for a coffee and the girls were so excited to see us!
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, I hope they received a treat! They are gorgeous!
August 7th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Instant Fav So love a good dog shot.
August 7th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
such hopeful eyes!
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise