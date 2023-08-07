Sign up
Previous
Photo 917
Give us a treat mum!
My friend Amanda’s two flat coat retrievers Willow and Pippa. They are a handful but such gorgeous girls. We popped in yesterday for a coffee and the girls were so excited to see us!
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
3
2
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
910
911
912
913
914
915
916
917
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th August 2023 12:11pm
willow
pippa
flat-coat-retrievers
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, I hope they received a treat! They are gorgeous!
August 7th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
Instant Fav So love a good dog shot.
August 7th, 2023
Linda Godwin
such hopeful eyes!
August 7th, 2023
