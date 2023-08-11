Previous
Tiny butterfly by pamknowler
Photo 920

Tiny butterfly

I chased this tiny butterfly in the wind and luckily it finally settled on the ground.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous textures and tones.
August 11th, 2023  
