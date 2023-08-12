Previous
Thistle and a bee by pamknowler
Photo 921

Thistle and a bee

This time it really is a thistle- a huge one too. Difficult to capture the busy bee who was darting in and out of the flower. It was also very windy so hard to get the flower in focus!
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca ace
You did well on a windy day!
August 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Well done
August 12th, 2023  
