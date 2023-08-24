Sign up
Previous
Photo 927
Alstroemeria
We took George over to Rhona’s for his haircut this morning. While George was on the table I checked out the beautiful flowers in the garden. I just love the knockout colour of these flowers.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th August 2023 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
alstroemeria
,
rhona’s-garden
Elyse Klemchuk
These are very pretty - I like the bright colors! (Hi, George!)
August 24th, 2023
