Alstroemeria by pamknowler
Photo 927

Alstroemeria

We took George over to Rhona’s for his haircut this morning. While George was on the table I checked out the beautiful flowers in the garden. I just love the knockout colour of these flowers.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Elyse Klemchuk
These are very pretty - I like the bright colors! (Hi, George!)
August 24th, 2023  
