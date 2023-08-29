Sign up
Photo 928
At the hairdressers
My sister Barbara at the hairdressers this morning. She always looks like she has more hair once the hairdresser had finished. Looking good! ❤️
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5765
photos
193
followers
125
following
254% complete
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th August 2023 12:11pm
Tags
sister
hairdressers
barbara
cut-and-bow-dry
Casablanca
She looks gorgeous!
August 29th, 2023
Junko Y
What a great way to show your sister -- and her voluminous hair front and back!
August 29th, 2023
Diana
Fabulous haircut!
August 29th, 2023
