Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 935
Attack!!
George seems to attack anything on tv at the moment - especially the adverts. The dreadful music drives him mad! So many dogs and cats in every advert - why? George’s nose is too close to the tv.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5774
photos
193
followers
125
following
256% complete
View this month »
928
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
Latest from all albums
930
1636
931
932
1637
933
934
935
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st September 2023 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
music
,
dogs
,
cats
,
jumping
,
george
,
anything
,
adverts
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close