Attack!! by pamknowler
Photo 935

Attack!!

George seems to attack anything on tv at the moment - especially the adverts. The dreadful music drives him mad! So many dogs and cats in every advert - why? George’s nose is too close to the tv.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Photo Details

