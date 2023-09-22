Previous
First conkers by pamknowler
Photo 936

First conkers

Yesterday the ground was covered in conkers following the high wind and torrential rain we had on Sunday.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
256% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Oh yum roasted with butter
September 22nd, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
@Dawn Conkers are from the Horse Chestnut Tree and are poisonous. You are thinking of Sweet Chestnuts which are fabulous roasted with butter and used in many different recipes. They look similar but don't get them mixed up and eat conkers by mistake.
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise