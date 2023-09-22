Sign up
Photo 936
First conkers
Yesterday the ground was covered in conkers following the high wind and torrential rain we had on Sunday.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
Tags
rain
,
wind
,
conkers
,
country-park
Dawn
Oh yum roasted with butter
September 22nd, 2023
Pam Knowler
@Dawn
Conkers are from the Horse Chestnut Tree and are poisonous. You are thinking of Sweet Chestnuts which are fabulous roasted with butter and used in many different recipes. They look similar but don't get them mixed up and eat conkers by mistake.
September 22nd, 2023
