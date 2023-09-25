Waiting

When George spots a dog following us he lays down to wait. Then they often completely ignore him when they catch up.

George has been sneezing non stop for the last few days so I took him to the vets this morning. Of course he did not sneeze once while in with the vet! Typical! She gave him a thorough check over but all was ok thankfully. She thinks it might be upper respiratory problem so he has been prescribed anti inflammatory drops for a week. £71 pounds later and that’s with a 10% discount! They sure know how to charge!

As soon as we came out George started sneezing again!