Waiting by pamknowler
Photo 937

Waiting

When George spots a dog following us he lays down to wait. Then they often completely ignore him when they catch up.
George has been sneezing non stop for the last few days so I took him to the vets this morning. Of course he did not sneeze once while in with the vet! Typical! She gave him a thorough check over but all was ok thankfully. She thinks it might be upper respiratory problem so he has been prescribed anti inflammatory drops for a week. £71 pounds later and that’s with a 10% discount! They sure know how to charge!
As soon as we came out George started sneezing again!
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Casablanca ace
Oh my word, so expensive! 😱 Cute photo, love him!
September 25th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
@casablanca I looked at him and asked “are you worth it?” Yes of course he is! ❤️
September 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Murphy's law. Hope the drops help
September 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lol yes it sure happens like that
September 25th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
He is so cute. I hope he stops sneezing soon
September 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
So lovely!
September 25th, 2023  
