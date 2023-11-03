Sign up
Previous
Photo 948
Jet wash day
My car has just been picked up and taken off for its annual service and MOT. The empty drive is now waiting for the team to arrive to jet wash my drive and remove all the weeds!
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5788
photos
192
followers
124
following
259% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd November 2023 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drive
,
weeds
,
jet-wash
,
car-service-mot
Kathy A
ace
I bet it will look a treat once they are finished
November 3rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Oooh shiny and clean is coming!
November 3rd, 2023
