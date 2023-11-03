Previous
Jet wash day by pamknowler
Photo 948

Jet wash day

My car has just been picked up and taken off for its annual service and MOT. The empty drive is now waiting for the team to arrive to jet wash my drive and remove all the weeds!
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I bet it will look a treat once they are finished
November 3rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oooh shiny and clean is coming!
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise